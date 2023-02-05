Finney-Smith finished Saturday's 119-113 loss to Golden State with 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Finney-Smith is usually dependable as a production source when Luka Doncic (heel) is sidelined, and he came through with a respectable total in Saturday's loss. The Florida product is as consistent as they come for the Mavericks, with 180 starts in 180 games over the past three years. The veteran has experienced some struggles with his shot this season, as his field goal percentage of 41.6 percent through 40 games is a sharp decline from previous seasons.