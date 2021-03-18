Finney-Smith (personal) will remain out for Friday's game against Portland, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith missed Wednesday's win over the Clippers, and he'll remain out as he deals with a personal matter. Tim Hardaway Jr. moved into the starting five in his place Wednesday.
