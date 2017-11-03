Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out again Friday
Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith's absence Friday will mark his fifth consecutive missed game. His next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Timberwolves.
