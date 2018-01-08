Finney-Smith (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Out since mid-November with left knee quadriceps tendinitis, Finney-Smith remains with no timetable for a return, thus making it unlikely that he'll suit up for any of the Mavs' three games this week. Finney-Smith is averaging just 11.8 minutes per game across his eight appearances on the campaign and won't be a major part of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation upon recovering from the injury.