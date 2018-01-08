Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out again Tuesday vs. Magic
Finney-Smith (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Out since mid-November with left knee quadriceps tendinitis, Finney-Smith remains with no timetable for a return, thus making it unlikely that he'll suit up for any of the Mavs' three games this week. Finney-Smith is averaging just 11.8 minutes per game across his eight appearances on the campaign and won't be a major part of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation upon recovering from the injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Continues to progress in recovery•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sidelined again Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Monday vs. Suns•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Hopes to return before end of month•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out for homestand opener•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...