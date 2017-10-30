Finney-Smith (knee) will remain out for at least the Mavs' next two games, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The athletic wing has been limited over the last week with tendinitis in his knee, and ailment has kept him sidelined for each of the last two games. His absence will extend through at least Wednesday's game against the Clippers, meaning Dwight Powell and Harrison Barnes should each continue to see mild bumps in minutes.