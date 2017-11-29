Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out for homestand opener
Finney-Smith (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Nets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks have yet to provide much in the way of an update regarding the progress Finney-Smith has made since being shut down in mid-November with left knee quadriceps tendinitis, so it's assumed that he'll be a spectator for the entirety of the team's three-game homestand that begins Wednesday.
