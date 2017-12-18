Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Monday vs. Suns
Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith is one of four Mavericks players facing an indefinite timetable for a return from injury, with the forward's left knee quadriceps tendinitis having sidelined him for about five weeks. The Mavericks indicated a couple weeks ago that they were hopeful Finney-Smith would return to action before 2017 draws to a close, but it's unclear how realistic that is at this point. There haven't been any reports that he's resumed practicing yet.
