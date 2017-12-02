Finney-Smith (knee) will not play Saturday against the Clippers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith has been shut down since mid-November with tendinitis in his left knee, and it was assumed that he'd remain out Saturday. The Mavs haven't offered anything in the way of a concrete timetable, so Finney-Smith will likely be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.