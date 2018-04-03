Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Tuesday, will return Wednesday
Finney-Smith (rest) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but will return for Wednesday's tilt with the Magic, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith has yet to play in a back-to-back set since returning from injury and that will be the case here yet again. He'll sit out Tuesday before returning ahead of Wednesday's contest, which should mean added minutes for Yogi Ferrell and Aaron Harrison in the backcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Tuesday, playing Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...