Finney-Smith (rest) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but will return for Wednesday's tilt with the Magic, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith has yet to play in a back-to-back set since returning from injury and that will be the case here yet again. He'll sit out Tuesday before returning ahead of Wednesday's contest, which should mean added minutes for Yogi Ferrell and Aaron Harrison in the backcourt.