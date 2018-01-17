Finney-Smith (knee) won't be back until February at the earliest, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith has been out since mid-November with a knee injury and he'll now miss at least another few weeks while going through the recovery process. Considering the report mentions February "at the earliest", there appears to be a chance that Finney-Smith's absence could last for well over an additional month, so don't expect him back any time soon.