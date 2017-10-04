Play

Finney-Smith will not play during Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a sore knee, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Few details on the injury have emerged, though considering it's just being pegged as "sore", there shouldn't be too much cause for concern. There should be updates on his status in the coming days.

