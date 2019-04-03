Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Wednesday
Finney-Smith is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves due to needing stitches in his lip, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith took a hit to the lip Monday against the 76ers, which required eight stitches. In his place Wednesday, Justin Jackson, Courtney Lee and Ryan Broekhoff could see extra run.
