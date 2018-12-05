Finney-Smith finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Finney-Smith returned to his usual reserve role with Luka Doncic (hip) reclaiming his starting spot. Finney-Smith has filled in well when afforded ample minutes, but with the Mavericks at as close to full strength as they've been thus far this season, there wasn't much time to go around for the backups in this one. With that being said, even during stretches that he has seen 30-plus minutes per night, Finney-Smith is best reserved for use in deep leagues.