Finney-Smith tallied three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to Utah.

Finney-Smith joined a number of players in making his return to action after a lengthy absence. Despite being handed the starting role, it was a disappointing return, not only for Finney-Smith but for the team as a whole. Even when he is firing on all cylinders, Finney-Smith is a player who is best left to the waiver wire.