Finney-Smith finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Spurs.

Finney-Smith has earned at least 30 minutes in consecutive contests. However, he has reached double figures in scoring in only two of 10 games since the All-Star break. Regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, sees a bunch of minutes or limited action, Finney-Smith isn't aggressive offensively and doesn't produce enough in the other departments to hold consistent value outside of deeper leagues.