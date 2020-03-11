Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Plays big minutes in return
Finney-Smith (hip) played 38 minutes and finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal Tuesday in the Mavericks' 119-109 loss to the Spurs.
Back in action following a two-game absence due to a hip injury, Finney-Smith immediately stepped back into a starting role at power forward, bumping Maxi Kleber to the bench. Finney-Smith's ability to handle a hefty minutes load suggests the injury is firmly in the rear-view mirror, though the forward shouldn't be expected to score at this sort of rate moving forward. He's averaging 9.3 points per game on the season.
