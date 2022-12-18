Finney-Smith totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 100-99 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Finney-Smith continues to log heavy minutes but thus far, has been unable to replicate what he was able to do last season. He is outside the top 150 for the season, offering uspide in three-pointers alone. He remains rostered in a handful of standard formats, something that certainly should not be the case.