Finney-Smith ended with 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-103 victory over the Jazz.

Finney-Smith had arguably his best game of the season as the short-handed Mavericks took down the high-flying Jazz. He has been able to carve out a nice role for himself, although his efforts on the court do not typically translate to elite fantasy production. That said, he does enough to be considered a backend plug-and-play option across standard formats.