The Mavericks list Finney-Smith as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Clippers due to a left hip strain and a sore right hip, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The banged-up Mavericks have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis (knee) for a second straight contest, so Finney-Smith's status will take on an added layer of importance in Game 5. While Finney-Smith hasn't lit up the box score with averages of 9.0 points, 5.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 31.8 minutes through four contests, he's played a critical part in limiting Clippers star Paul George to 29 percent shooting from the field during the series. A final word on Finney-Smith's availability should come no later than 8:30 p.m. ET, when the Mavericks will go through warmups in advance of the 9 p.m. tipoff.