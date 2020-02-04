Finney-Smith registered 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win at Indiana.

Finney-Smith followed his 22-point effort with a double-double, although this was just the third time he grabs double-digit points and rebounds in the same game this season. He seems to be getting more touches due to the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle), and he could see an uptick in his numbers while the Slovenian guard remains out. Finney-Smith has also scored in double digits in three straight contests.