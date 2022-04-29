Finney-Smith logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists over 46 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 victory over the Jazz.

Finney-Smith enjoyed easily his best game of the series in the clinching victory, posting his most points, rebounds and assists of the six-game set. The veteran forward was a consistent frontcourt presence for the Mavericks throughout the matchup, scoring in double digits in all but one game and grabbing at least four boards in each contest. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals overall during the series.