Finney-Smith posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Thunder.

Finney-Smith's time on the floor proved to be quite valuable, as it's rare to see a plus-minus total of +32 next to any player's stat line. While the formula can sometimes be misleading, the high number was a definite sign that the Mavericks played much better with the forward in the lineup. His steady play this season has been a primary reason for Tim Hardaway's demotion to the second unit, although Josh Richardson has played a part in that as well.