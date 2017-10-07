Play

Finney-Smith (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Bobby Karalla of the Dallas Mavericks official website reports.

Finney-Smith has missed the team's first two preseason games while dealing with knee soreness. However, after practicing in full Saturday, he should be expected to play in Monday's game against the Magic unless word comes to the contrary.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball