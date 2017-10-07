Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Practices in full Saturday
Finney-Smith (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Bobby Karalla of the Dallas Mavericks official website reports.
Finney-Smith has missed the team's first two preseason games while dealing with knee soreness. However, after practicing in full Saturday, he should be expected to play in Monday's game against the Magic unless word comes to the contrary.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out for Thursday's exhibition•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable Thursday vs. Magic•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Wednesday with sore knee•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting at small forward Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will start at small forward Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will head back to bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...