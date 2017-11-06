Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Practices Monday, on track for return Tuesday
Finney-Smith (knee) was a full participant in Monday's practice and is on track to be activated for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith is still technically being listed as questionable, though coach Rick Carlisle said things are looking good for a return on Tuesday. That being said, after a six-game absence, Finney-Smith will likely be brought up to speed slowly, so he may find some restrictions on his playing if he's ultimately cleared as expected. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround.
