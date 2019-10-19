Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Practices Saturday
Finney-Smith (hip) went through Saturday's practice, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith has been dealing with hip soreness, though he's on the right track to playing in Wednesday's opener against the Wizards. We may get more word on his availability closer to gameday.
