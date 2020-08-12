Finney Smith (hip) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Suns.
Finney-Smith continues to deal with a sore hip, but chances are that he'll take the floor in the Mavericks' seeding finale. In the bubble, he's averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 35.2 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Officially cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Listed out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Career night in win over Milwaukee•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Good to go vs. Bucks•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Upgraded to probable•