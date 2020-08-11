The Mavericks list Finney-Smith (hip) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Finney-Smith was withheld from Monday's 122-114 win over the Jazz due to a left hip strain, but his absence was likely for maintenance purposes more than anything else. He should settle back into his normal starting role at power forward in the second half of the back-to-back set.
