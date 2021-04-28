Finney-Smith (lower leg) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has played through lower left leg soreness across the past two games, and the issue is still bothering him. The Mavs are expected to be shorthanded in the frontcourt either way, as Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is doubtful and Maxi Kleber (back) is questionable.