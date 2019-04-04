Finney-Smith (mouth) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Finney-Smith took a shot to the mouth in Monday's game against Philadelphia, and he missed Wednesday's loss to Minnesota after receiving stitches in his lip. He's apparently still dealing with some discomfort, so the Mavs will keep an eye on him as game-time approaches.

