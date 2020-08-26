Finney-Smith is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Clippers due to a strained left hip and right hip soreness, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith joins an extensive injury list for the Mavericks, which includes Luka Doncic (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Trey Burke (ankle), who are all questionable as well. While Finney-Smith doesn't put up big numbers, he's an important frontcourt glue piece for the Mavericks and, in the series, he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes.