Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

The news comes courtesy of the team's game notes, which list Finney-Smith with a "return from injury management" designation. That implies that the Mavs may be considering resting Finney-Smith, who missed a chunk of time earlier this season while battling a quad injury. The 24-year-old has been a fixture in the rotation over the last few weeks, logging at least 21 minutes in five of the Mavs' last six games.