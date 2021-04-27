Finney-Smith (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

All five of the Mavs' regular starters are either doubtful or questionable, so it's very possible we could see a skeleton crew Tuesday on the second half of a back-to-back. Finney-Smith played through the sore lower leg Monday night in Sacramento, finishing with 10 points, seven boards, two steals, a block and two three-pointers in 33 minutes. He's now hit multiple three-pointers in six straight games.