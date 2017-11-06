Finney-Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has missed the last six games with knee tendinitis, and his status remains up in the hair. The swingman is yet to be cleared for full participation in practice, and he'll likely remain out until he is. Harrison Barnes will continue to play heavy minutes on the wing with Finney-Smith's absence taking a real hit to the team's depth at the position.