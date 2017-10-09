Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable Monday with knee issue
Finney-Smith is questionable Monday for the Mavericks' preseason game against the Magic due to left knee soreness, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith has been managing the sore knee for nearly a week now, but since he was able to put in a full practice over the weekend, it seems more likely than not that he'll be on the court by the time the 8:30 p.m. EDT tip off arrives. The knee issue prevented Finney-Smith from playing in either of the Mavs' first two preseason contests, so with the second-year forward likely behind the rest of his teammates from a conditioning standpoint, it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes were restricted Monday.
