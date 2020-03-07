Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable Sunday
Finney-Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Pacers.
Finney-Smith missed Friday's win over the Grizzlies due to right hip soreness, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return Sunday. If he's out again, look for Justin Jackson to once more occupy an expanded role.
