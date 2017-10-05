Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable Thursday vs. Magic
Finney-Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith was held out of Wednesday's preseason matchup with a sore knee, but it appears he'll try and test it out during pregame warmups Thursday before a final decision is made on his availability. If he does end up playing, there'd be plenty of minutes available, as the Mavericks have already ruled out seven other players for rest.
