Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable to return Wednesday
Finney-Smith is questionable to return after suffering a right hip injury during Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Finney-Smith left Wednesday's game at the start of the second quarter with an unspecified hip issue. In the event he's unable to return, look for the team to publicize more information about the injury once Finney-Smith's been fully assessed by medical staff.
