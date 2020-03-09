Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable Tuesday
Finney-Smith (hip) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith is coming off of two straight absences, but the Mavs are hoping to get the defensive-minded wing back Tuesday on the first night of a back-to-back set.
