Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs with left knee tendinitis, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith recently missed the last six games with the same injury, so he's likely feeling some lingering effects or potentially suffered a setback. He's only played just over 11 minutes per game since his return, however, so if Finney-Smith did re-injure the knee, it didn't take much to do so. The Mavericks will likely have an update closer to tip-off on his status, but if the wing is unable to go Tuesday night, Harrison Barnes would likely have to carry the load at small forward against the Spurs.

