Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable vs. Spurs
Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs with left knee tendinitis, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith recently missed the last six games with the same injury, so he's likely feeling some lingering effects or potentially suffered a setback. He's only played just over 11 minutes per game since his return, however, so if Finney-Smith did re-injure the knee, it didn't take much to do so. The Mavericks will likely have an update closer to tip-off on his status, but if the wing is unable to go Tuesday night, Harrison Barnes would likely have to carry the load at small forward against the Spurs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available Tuesday vs. Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Practices Monday, on track for return Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains out Friday, doubtful for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out again Friday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.