Finney-Smith (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets.

Finney-Smith returned from a two-game absence Tuesday, playing 38 minutes. However, he's apparently feeling sore and might sit out on the second night of a back-to-back. If that's the case, Maxi Kleber and Justin Jackson would presumably see extra minutes, especially with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) on the shelf.