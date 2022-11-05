Finney-Smith totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 111-110 victory over the Raptors.

Finney-Smith shot over 50.0 percent from the field for the first time since Oct. 22. Finney-Smith has averaged just 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.9 steals across eight games thus far, while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. The 29-year-old shot 47.1 percent overall last season.