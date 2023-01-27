Finney-Smith closed with 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 win over the Suns.

Finney-Smith wasn't exactly efficient from three-point range and needed 16 shots to score 18 points, but he recorded his first double-double of the season while also putting up a season-high mark in the rebounding category. Finney-Smith missed 14 straight games between late December and mid-January, but he has looked decent since returning to the hardwood. The veteran has scored in double digits in three of his five appearances since returning to action.