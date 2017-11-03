Finney-Smith (knee), who's already been ruled out Friday against the Pelicans, is also doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith is expected to miss his fifth and sixth consecutive games, though coach Rick Carlisle indicated he expects him back soon. That puts a potential return ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Wizards, but he'll likely need to put in a full practice at some point prior to it to ultimately be cleared. Look for another update once Finney-Smith is cleared for full-contact practices.