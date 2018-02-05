Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains out indefinitely
Finney-Smith (knee) remains without a firm return timetable, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith has been out for nearly three months with tendinitis in his left knee, and the Mavs haven't offered much in terms of a timetable, though the team did say back in January that Finney-Smith could return in February "at the earliest." The wing will remain out for Monday's game against the Clippers, and at this point it seems rather unlikely that Finney-Smith will be available before the All-Star break.
