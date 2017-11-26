Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains out Monday
Finney-Smith (knee) will remain out Monday against the Spurs, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith continues to battle tendinitis in his knee, and he won't make the trip to San Antonio with the team. That implies that he's not overly close to returning, but the Mavs have been content to handle his status on a game-to-game basis.
