Finney-Smith accumulated 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers.

Finney-Smith attempted a season-high 13 triples and was locked in from beyond the arc in this one. This marks his first time scoring in double figures since Nov. 7 against Brooklyn, as he had totaled only 19 points over his last three games combined heading into Tuesday. Despite struggling in the scoring department, the Florida product continues to log between 30-to-35 minutes on a nightly basis.