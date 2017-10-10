Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Returns to action Monday
Finney-Smith (knee) recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes of action Monday in a preseason matchup with the Magic.
After missing the Mavericks' first two preseason games with a sore left knee, Finney-Smith returned to action Monday. The second-year player caught fire from three, an encouraging sign as he struggled to convert just 29.3 percent of his threes a season ago. If Finney-Smith is able to sustain his improved three-point stroke, he could see an increased role this season.
