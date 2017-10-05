Finney-Smith (knee) will sit out Thursday's preseason tilt with the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith is dealing with a minor knee injury and did not make the trip with the team to Orlando. That marks a whopping eight players who aren't taking the court for the Mavericks, providing a ton of minutes to spread across the rest of the active roster Thursday. While Finney-Smith's injury doesn't sound all too serious, he can tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Monday's rematch with the Magic.