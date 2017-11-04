Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Saturday
Finney-Smith (knee) will not play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, Finney-Smith will be sidelined for a sixth-straight game while dealing with knee tendinitis. While he's out, Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes will seemingly continue holding down the fort at small forward.
