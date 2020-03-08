Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Sunday
Finney-Smith (hip) will not play Sunday against the Pacers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.>
A sore hip will keep FInney-Smith out for a second straight game after me missed Friday's win over the Grizzlies. Courtney Lee could be in line for another start in his place.
